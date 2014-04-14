Indonesian automotive manufacturers' association (Gaikindo) expects car sales in the second quarter of this year to decline 10 percent from the first quarter sales figure of 328,150 units, as there will be fewer working days, said Chairman Sudirman M. Rusdi. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)