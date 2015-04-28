Indonesia's automotive manufacturers' association (Gaikindo) cut its car sales target for this year to 1.1 million units, down from 1.2 million, the Bisnis Indonesia daily reported, quoting the group's head Jongkie Sugiarto.

Car sales in the first quarter of this year declined 14 percent from the same period last year to 282,569 units, the association said. ----

