Telecom firm PT XL Axiata will seek loans from local banks in the second half of this year to refinance its maturing debt totalling 1.7 trillion rupiah ($147.57 million), said Finance Director Mohamed Adlan. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11520.0000 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)