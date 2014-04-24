PT Bakrie Telecom posted a net profit of 201.7 billion rupiah ($17.34 million) in the first quarter of this year, compared to a net loss of 97.5 billion rupiah ($8.38 million) a year ago, Director Bachder Bachtarudin said in a statement. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11630.0000 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)