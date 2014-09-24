Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk and PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk are considering a plan to merge into a single entity, said Bakrie Telecom Director Imanuddin Kencana Putra.
The director general of post and informatics resources at the Information and Communication Technology Ministry, Muhammad Budi Setiawan, said he has received the merger proposal from the companies. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
---------
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)