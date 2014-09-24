PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk and PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk are considering a plan to merge into a single entity, said Bakrie Telecom Director Imanuddin Kencana Putra.

The director general of post and informatics resources at the Information and Communication Technology Ministry, Muhammad Budi Setiawan, said he has received the merger proposal from the companies. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

