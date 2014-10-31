Indonesian property company PT Bakrieland Development, through its unit PT Graha Andrasentra Propertindo, acquired a 100 percent stake in PT Jungleland Asia, the operator of Indonesia's largest theme park, said Corporate Secretary Erry Zul Amri Djaelani.

Graha purchased the stake, valued at 500 billion rupiah ($41.43 million), from PT Sentul City and PT Bukit Jonggol Asri. Bakrieland booked a net profit of 210.4 billion rupiah in the third quarter of the year, down 72 percent from a year earlier, on operating revenues that declined 50 percent to 1.3 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

