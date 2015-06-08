State-controlled lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk plans to open a representative office in Myanmar in June or July, the Investor Daily reported, quoting Indonesia's ambassador for Myanmar, Ito Sumardi.

State-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk will also conduct mining exploration in Myanmar, but is still waiting for permits from the government, the newspaper said.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo)