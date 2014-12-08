State-controlled lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk
plans to spend 3 trillion rupiah ($243.01 million) next year to
finance acquisitions and boost the capital of its units, Kontan
newspaper reported citing corporate secretary Budi Satria.
The bank aims to acquire a smaller bank and a life insurance
firm. It expects to secure a permit to acquire an insurance firm
in the first half of 2015, for which due diligence is now
underway, finance director Achmad Baiquni said.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 12,345 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)