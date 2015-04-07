State-owned Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) is preparing to launch a $200 million satellite in June 2016 to streamline its payments system and improve its communications network, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting CEO Asmawi Syam. The satellite is being developed in the United States.

