Indonesia's state lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia disbursed micro loans worth a total of 117 trillion rupiah ($9.28 billion) in 2014, up 34 percent from 87 trillion rupiah a year earlier, and had 11.54 million debtors, the Investor Daily newspaper reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Budi Satriadi.

