Mortgage lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara's (BTN) third-quarter profit slumped 28 percent to 755 billion rupiah ($62.4 million) due to higher operating cost and tight liquidity, said Chief Executive Maryono. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,110 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)