Indonesian state lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk plans to issue bonds worth up to 10 trillion rupiah ($775.8 million) in 2015, the Investor Daily reported citing Finance Director Pahala Mansury.

Indonesia's biggest bank by assets is targeting loan growth of 16-18 percent next year.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,890.00 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)