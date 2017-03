PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia's largest bank by assets, plans to acquire another mid-sized bank after it failed to buy PT Bank Tabungan Negara, CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin said.

Bank Mandiri is also planning to set up a multi-finance company through a joint venture and expects to finalise the deal by the end of this year, he added. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)