PT Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's largest bank by assets,
is considering acquiring a smaller bank with capital between 5
trillion rupiah and 30 trillion rupiah ($2.56 billion) in the
second half of the year, said CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin.
Bank Mandiri is also finalising a joint venture that will
focus on motorcycle financing. The deal is expected to be
completed within this year.
The state-owned bank is optimistic about achieving its
full-year loan growth target of 15 to 17 percent. (Kontan)
($1 = 11730.0000 Rupiahs)
