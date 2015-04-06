Indonesia's Bank Mayapada Internasional will start providing funding in yuan (renmimbi) this year after obtaining a 4 trillion rupiah (equivalent to $309.12 million or 1.91 billion yuan) loan from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Bank Mayapada CEO Hariyono Tjahjarijadi.

