PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia, the second-largest sharia lender in the country, secured a loan commitment of $90 million from a commercial bank in Malaysia and an international financial institution based in Washington, reported Bisnis Indonesia.

The loan has a tenure of 5-7 years and will be used for new financing in 2014 that is expected to reach 41.7 trillion rupiah ($3.43 billion), said Finance Director Hendiarto.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12,140 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)