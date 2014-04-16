BRIEF-Fairfax announces final results and pricing of cash tender offer for senior notes
* Fairfax announces final results and pricing of cash tender offer for senior notes
Lender PT Bank Mutiara reported a profit of 12.1 billion rupiah ($1.06 million) in the first quarter of 2014, with total assets at 13.4 trillion rupiah, said Corporate Secretary Rohan Hafas.
The bank has disbursed loans of 10.2 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 11430 rupiah)
NEW YORK, March 13 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday he does not want to "destroy" the pending debt restructuring deal for the island's ailing power utility, but wants to "get a better one" as the U.S. territory's fiscal situation worsens.
* Qtrly net asset value per share $12.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: