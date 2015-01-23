Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP, a unit of Singapore-listed
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd, plans to
issue bonds worth 3 trillion rupiah ($241.25 million) this year
to disburse more credit, Investor Daily reported, quoting CEO
Parwati Surjaudaja. The firm booked a net profit of 942 billion
rupiah in the third quarter of 2014 and had total assets of
109.06 trillion rupiah at the end of the quarter. (Investor
Daily)
----
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 12,435.0000 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)