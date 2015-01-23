Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP, a unit of Singapore-listed Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd, plans to issue bonds worth 3 trillion rupiah ($241.25 million) this year to disburse more credit, Investor Daily reported, quoting CEO Parwati Surjaudaja. The firm booked a net profit of 942 billion rupiah in the third quarter of 2014 and had total assets of 109.06 trillion rupiah at the end of the quarter. (Investor Daily)

