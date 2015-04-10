Russia c.bank head: Task for my new term is to achieve low inflation
MOSCOW, March 24 Achieving low and stable inflation is the main task for her new term in office, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
Bank OCBC NISP is targeting profit growth of 15-20 percent in 2015, from 68.4 trillion rupiah last year, by increasing credit allocated to small and medium enterprises, reported the Indonesia Finance Today newspaper, quoting finance director Hartati.
NEW YORK, March 24 A federal judge has dismissed two of the six counterclaims that pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co raised in health insurer's Anthem Inc's $15 billion lawsuit claiming it charged too much for drugs.