BRIEF-M&C FY net profit rises to EUR 1.9 mln
* Reported on Friday FY net profit (separate financial statements) 1.9 million euros ($2.04 million) versus 0.7 million euros a year ago
Bank of India Indonesia plans to raise up to 486.08 billion rupiah ($40.07 million) from a rights issue, releasing 173.6 million shares or 16.67 percent of its enlarged capital at 2,800 rupiah per share, said Corporate Secretary Iwan Yuda Pramudhi.
The bank will use the proceeds to boost capital. Its capital adequacy ratio was 15.11 percent as of September. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,130.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Reported on Friday FY net profit (separate financial statements) 1.9 million euros ($2.04 million) versus 0.7 million euros a year ago
March 20 Dazhou Xingye Holdings Co., Ltd.: * Says it names Meng Keliang as chairman * Says it names Li Wenqiang as general manager * Says it names Cui Ruili as CFO Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/5RMdky Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 20 Dazhou Xingye Holdings Co., Ltd.: * Says no payment for FY 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/5RMdky Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)