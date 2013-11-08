BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Lender PT Bank Pan Indonesia tBK, or Bank Panin, estimates its 2013 total outstanding loans at more than 110 trillion rupiah ($9.66 billion) this year, said Director Ng Kean Yik in Investor Daily.
In the July-September period, outstanding loans reached 103 trillion rupiah, up 19 percent from a year earlier.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.