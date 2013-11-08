Lender PT Bank Pan Indonesia tBK, or Bank Panin, estimates its 2013 total outstanding loans at more than 110 trillion rupiah ($9.66 billion) this year, said Director Ng Kean Yik in Investor Daily.

In the July-September period, outstanding loans reached 103 trillion rupiah, up 19 percent from a year earlier.

