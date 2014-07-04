GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil down again, dollar steady as pivotal week for markets gets underway
* Fed, G20, Dutch elections and potential Article 50 trigger ahead
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk, one of the largest banks in the country, is seeking a U.S. dollar-denominated loan of up to $350 million, its finance director said.
Achmad Baiquni, finance director at the bank, said that the bank may need $200 million this year in funding. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Fed, G20, Dutch elections and potential Article 50 trigger ahead
* Sells 2 properties in Mölndal to L2 Fastigheter Source text for Eikon:
* Carl Icahn reports purchase of 372,324 shares of Herbalife's common stock on March 10, 2017 at $51.35 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n0phgW) Further company coverage: