PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk, one of the largest banks in the country, is seeking a U.S. dollar-denominated loan of up to $350 million, its finance director said.

Achmad Baiquni, finance director at the bank, said that the bank may need $200 million this year in funding. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)