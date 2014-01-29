South Korea's Woori Bank bought 7.64 million shares
or a 33 percent stake in PT Bank Himpunan Saudara 1906
at 933 rupiah per share from oil and gas tycoon Arifin Panigoro
and PT Medco Intidinamika, said Bank Saudara CEO Yanto M. Purbo.
Bank Saudara posted a net profit of 97.43 billion rupiah in
the third quarter of 2013, up 11.5 percent from a year earlier.
Profit was driven by interest income of 387.02 billion rupiah,
which rose 31 percent over the same period in 2012, the Kontan
reported.
($1 = 12190 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)