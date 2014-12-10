BRIEF-China Merchants China Direct Investment disposes shares in Industruial Bank
March 16 China Merchants China Direct Investment Ltd
PT Bank Sinarmas Tbk, the banking unit of Sinar Mas Group, aims to raise 1.9 trillion rupiah ($154.16 million) from a rights issue to boost capital, the Investor Daily newspaper reported citing Kurniawan Udjaja, a director at PT Sinar Mas Multiartha Tbk, parent company of Bank Sinarmas.
The right issue will be in the first half of next year. Sinar Mas Multiartha also plans to increase ownership in Bank Sinarmas up to 60 percent from the current 57 percent during the rights issue, Kurniawan added.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,325 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Entered into loan agreement with Wealth Box whereby Phipnic agreed to grant to Wealth Box a loan for sum of HK$75.5 million
TOKYO, March 16 Japan's Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank are in the final stages of agreeing to integrate operations, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday, in another move that would consolidate regional lenders as the nation's population shrinks.