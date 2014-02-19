BRIEF-Washington Trust Bancorp increases quarterly dividend to $0.38/shr
* Quarterly dividend represents a one-cent per share increase over most recent quarterly dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga reported a 1 percent rise in 2013 net profit at 4.3 trillion rupiah ($363 million) compared with 4.25 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said Director Wan Rasly Abdullah.
Abdullah said loan disbursement grew 8 percent to 156.8 trillion rupiah last year and that the firm is targeting a loan growth of 15 percent this year. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11,820 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Quarterly dividend represents a one-cent per share increase over most recent quarterly dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd agreed to buy Cargill Inc's petroleum business, the commodities trader said on Thursday, the latest reshuffling of its business following an almost three-year slump in oil prices.
NEW YORK, March 16 The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 0.9 percent annualized pace in the first quarter following the release of February data on domestic home construction, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Thursday.