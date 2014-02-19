Lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga reported a 1 percent rise in 2013 net profit at 4.3 trillion rupiah ($363 million) compared with 4.25 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said Director Wan Rasly Abdullah.

Abdullah said loan disbursement grew 8 percent to 156.8 trillion rupiah last year and that the firm is targeting a loan growth of 15 percent this year. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11,820 rupiah)