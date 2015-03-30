Bank Central Asia (BCA), Indonesia's biggest bank by
market value, is assessing several smaller banks and considering
acquiring one to help boost business, the Jakarta Post reported,
citing Jahja Setiaatmadja, the bank's president director.
Setiaatmadja said the lender had decided to focus on the
local market for growth, unlike other large Indonesian banks
that are targeting growth in neighbouring countries.
He added the bank was studying a number of smaller banks but
had not yet started discussions with any of them.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)