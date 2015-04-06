Two Indonesian state-owned banks, Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) and Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), will begin offering e-Toll services in mid-April, increasing access to an electronic toll-road payment sector that was previously solely operated by Bank Mandiri, the Kontan newspaper reported, quoting Mandiri's senior executive vice president for transactional banking, Rico Usthavia Frans.

