Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Cement producer PT Semen Baturaja plans to spend 750 billion rupiah ($61.58 million) on capital expenditure this year, up 87 percent from last year, to boost output and finance operating costs, said CEO Pamudji Rahardjo.
The firm plans to build a new factory with a total investment of up to 2.9 trillion rupiah to increase its production capacity to up to 3.85 million tonnes per year, up from the current 2 million tonnes a year, the Investor Daily reports.
The company said it expects revenue of 1.4 trillion rupiah this year, up 19 percent from last year and net profit of 350 billion rupiah, an increase from last year's 325 billion rupiah.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,180 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)