BRIEF-Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan calls AGM to approve issuance of Islamic sukuk
* Calls AGM on April 9 to approve issuance of Islamic sukuk of upto $3 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2mm5IMO) Further company coverage:
The government plans to sell a 60.14 percent stake in mortgage lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara to another state-controlled lender, most likely Bank Mandiri, a source said.
The plan is subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary meeting on May 21. Bank Mandiri CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin said his firm is waiting for guidance from shareholders. The government currently owns 6.35 billion shares in BTN. (Bisnis Indonesia)
March 14 Australian shares barely changed in lacklustre trade on Tuesday as gains for miners, pulled up by rising metal prices, were effectively cancelled out by falls in financial stocks.
MUMBAI/BENGALURU, March 14 India's NSE index rose as much as 2.1 percent to a record high on Tuesday as investors saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landslide victory in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh as endorsing his economic reform agenda.