Lender PT Bank Central Asia expects loan growth of between 15 percent and 17 in 2014, lower than this year's 23 percent, said Chief Executive Jahja Setiaatmadja.

BCA plans to open 50 branches and operate 4,600 ATM machines across the country this year.

