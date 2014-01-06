Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Lender PT Bank Central Asia expects loan growth of between 15 percent and 17 in 2014, lower than this year's 23 percent, said Chief Executive Jahja Setiaatmadja.
BCA plans to open 50 branches and operate 4,600 ATM machines across the country this year.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,170 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)