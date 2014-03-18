Lender PT Bank Central Asia (BCA) sees 2014 loan growth at 18 percent, higher than the 15-17 percent suggested by the regulator, said CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja.

The firm aims to disburse up to 17 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($1.51 billion) in corporate loans in the second quarter of 2014, mostly to companies in processing industries and plantation sector. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,292 Indonesian rupiah)

