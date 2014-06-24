BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism's unit signs park construction contract worth 134 mln yuan
* Says unit signs park construction contract worth 134.0 million yuan ($19.41 million)
PT BFI Finance Indonesia, a small financing firm, has secured a $75 million syndicated loan led by Standard Chartered Bank, to disburse more financing, said Corporate Secretary Cornellius Henry.
The firm is targeting new financing reaching 9.3 trillion rupiah ($788.80 million) this year, up 8 percent from last year's 8.6 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,790 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says unit signs park construction contract worth 134.0 million yuan ($19.41 million)
PARIS, March 17 French telecoms operator Orange's new online banking service will go online in mid-May, the chief executive of partner Groupama said on Friday.
MOSCOW, March 17 Russian banks plan to gradually ease lending terms as the economy recovers, the Russian central bank said on Friday, adding that banks expected the highest demand for loans to come from small and medium-size enterprises.