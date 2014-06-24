PT BFI Finance Indonesia, a small financing firm, has secured a $75 million syndicated loan led by Standard Chartered Bank, to disburse more financing, said Corporate Secretary Cornellius Henry.

The firm is targeting new financing reaching 9.3 trillion rupiah ($788.80 million) this year, up 8 percent from last year's 8.6 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,790 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)