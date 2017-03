Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC has obtained an approval from Indonesia's Financial Services Authority to increase its stake in PT Bank Panin Syariah Tbk to 40 percent from 24.9 percent currently, the Investor Daily reported, quoting chief executive of Dubai Islamic Bank, Adnan Chilwan.

