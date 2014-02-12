Property developer PT Sentul City plans to build three
to four new central business districts in Bogor, with an initial
investment of 3 trillion rupiah ($247.02 million), said
co-executive Andrian Budi Utama.
The firm plans to develop apartments, condotels, hotels,
office buildings, shopping malls and amusement centres. Sentul
City currently owns a 30-hectare plot in Sentul, Bogor, and will
develop the first phase on an 8-hectare site. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 12145 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)