Property developer PT Sentul City plans to build three to four new central business districts in Bogor, with an initial investment of 3 trillion rupiah ($247.02 million), said co-executive Andrian Budi Utama.

The firm plans to develop apartments, condotels, hotels, office buildings, shopping malls and amusement centres. Sentul City currently owns a 30-hectare plot in Sentul, Bogor, and will develop the first phase on an 8-hectare site. (Investor Daily)

($1 = 12145 rupiah)