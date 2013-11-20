BMW Group Indonesia, a unit of Germany's Bayerische Motoren Worke AG, sold 2,328 cars from January to October, up 11 percent from the 2,077 units during the same period last year, said the company's corporate communication officer Jodie O'tania. (Bisnis Indonesia)

