BNI Syariah, the Islamic subsidiary of state lender Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), said its January to August net profit almost doubled to 77.85 billion rupiah ($6.86 million) from 39.47 billion rupiah a year earlier on growing credit expansion.

The firm disbursed loans totalling 10.16 trillion rupiah, an increase of 64 percent from 6.21 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 11345 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)