BRIEF-Land takes out loan of 100 mln yen for solar power station related business
* Says it takes out a loan of 100 million yen from Shinhan Bank Japan, for solar power station related business, with annual interest rate of 1.5 percent
State lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia's third-quarter net profit jumped 30 percent to 6.54 trillion rupiah ($577.6 million) from the same period a year earlier, boosted by growing credit expansion, said Chief Executive Gatot M. Suwondo.
The company reported a 27 percent increase in loan growth to 234.91 trillion rupiah from 184.48 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia)
* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of public offering of common stock
HONG KONG, Feb 28 Home prices in Hong Kong, the least affordable city in the world, reached yet another all-time high in January, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.