Agro-food maker PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia has secured a syndicated loan worth $500 million from 20 foreign and local banks, to refinance debt and for expansion, Director Ong Mei Sian told the Investor Daily, adding that it will sign the loan agreement on Oct. 21.

The company plans to spend 2 trillion rupiah ($176.64 million) on capital expenditure this year, up 20 percent from last year, that will be used to boost production capacity of its factories.

($1 = 11,322.5 rupiah)

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)