PT Bank Permata Syariah, a shariah unit of lender PT Bank Permata, reported net profit of 426 billion rupiah ($36.4 million) in the third quarter of this year, up 142 percent from a year earlier. Total assets reached 15.8 trillion rupiah, up 90 percent from a year earlier.

The bank disbursed financing totalling 11.49 trillion rupiah up to September, up 95 percent from last year's 5.9 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

