BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital reports 6.1 pct stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
PT Bank Permata Syariah, a shariah unit of lender PT Bank Permata, reported net profit of 426 billion rupiah ($36.4 million) in the third quarter of this year, up 142 percent from a year earlier. Total assets reached 15.8 trillion rupiah, up 90 percent from a year earlier.
The bank disbursed financing totalling 11.49 trillion rupiah up to September, up 95 percent from last year's 5.9 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11702.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* CME Group Inc says a total open interest of 123.1 million contracts on march 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 10 Italian toll road operator Atlantia expects to receive binding offers for a minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.