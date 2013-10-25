MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
China Non-Ferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co Ltd (NFC) has invited Russia's Metals of Eastern Siberia Corporation Ltd to develop tin and zinc mine engineering, procurement and constructing (EPC) project worth $1.14 billion in Dairi, North Sumatra.
The mine is owned by NFC and PT Dairi Prima Mineral, a unit of metal miner PT Bumi Resources Minerals. The Dairi mine has 2.56 million metric tonnes of zinc and 1.5 million metric tonnes of zinc leads, the Investor Daily said.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11,155 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: