Indonesia's state-controlled mortgage lender Bank Tabungan
Negara is targeting an 18 percent to 33 percent
increase in net income next year as it hopes to sell more
non-subsidised mortgages to customers, a top executive said on
Friday.
BTN President Director Maryono said the lender expects a net
income of 2 trillion rupiah ($160 million) for the next year, up
from their 1.5 trillion to 1.7 trillion rupiah estimate for this
year. BTN, Indonesia's biggest mortgage loan provider, saw
outstanding loans expand 23 percent this year, up from last
year's 81.41 trillion rupiah.
$1 = 12,175 rupiah
