PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional (BTPN), a mid-sized lender controlled by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp , is targeting loan growth of 15 to 17 percent this year, or 54 trillion rupiah ($4.76 billion), said Finance Director Arief Haris Tandjung.

The bank disbursed loans of 46 trillion rupiah in 2013, up 19 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

