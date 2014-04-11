BRIEF-K Wah International posts FY net profit HK$3.18 billion
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company hk$3.18 billion versus hk$1.37 billion
PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional (BTPN), a mid-sized lender controlled by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp , is targeting loan growth of 15 to 17 percent this year, or 54 trillion rupiah ($4.76 billion), said Finance Director Arief Haris Tandjung.
The bank disbursed loans of 46 trillion rupiah in 2013, up 19 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
$1 = 11,354 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company hk$3.18 billion versus hk$1.37 billion
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus loss of 764,320 dinars year ago
* Shareholders approve issue of sukuk and other sharia-compliant financial instruments Source:(http://bit.ly/2nh2EVj) Further company coverage: