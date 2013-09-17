Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai is targeting up to 5.5 trillion rupiah ($483.41 million) in revenue this year, up 47 percent from last year's 3.73 trillion rupiah on strong sales growth, said director Hermawan Wijaya.

The firm also said it booked sales of 5.6 trillion rupiah until August, or 80 percent of its 2013 full-year target of 7 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

