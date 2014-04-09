Coal miner PT Bumi Resources, a unit of Bakrie Group, booked a net loss of $609.01 million in 2013, compared with a net loss of $666.2 million a year earlier, on revenues that dropped 6 percent to $3.54 billion. (Kontan)

