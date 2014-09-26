Coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk cut its planned rights issue to $425 million from $700 million, said Director Dileep Srivastava.

The firm plans to sell 19.54 billion shares, down from 32.19 billion shares, at 250 rupiah per share. The proceeds will be used to pay off its debt. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)