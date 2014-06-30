Coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk plans to spend $48 million to continue finding commercial hydrocarbon in the concessions owned by Gallo Oil Ltd in Yemen, the company said in a prospectus.

The company said it would use a part the proceeds from its right issuance to invest in Block 13 and Block R2 concessions owned by Gallo Oil. Dileep Srivastava, a director with Bumi, said the company remains optimistic on the potential of its oil and gas exploration blocks. (Kontan)

