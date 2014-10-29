PT Bumi Parama Wisesa, a joint venture between property
developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai and Hongkong Land Co
Ltd, has commenced construction of its residential
resort project, NavaPark, said Yanto Surya, Bumi Parama's
support and services chief.
The AECOM-designed project is worth up to 5 trillion rupiah
($411.35 million) and is expected to take up to 10 years to
complete. The company plans to build residential areas,
infrastructure, business facilities, shopping malls, recreation
centres and a 2.4-hectare country club on the 68-hectare site in
Serpong. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 12,155.0000 rupiah)
