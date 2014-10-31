BRIEF-Genesis qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Says Q4 revenue $28.1 million versus $36.6 million in Q4 2015
Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) reported a 49 percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 3.2 trillion rupiah ($264.68 million) from the same period last year.
Revenues were down 7 percent to 3.9 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
(1 US dollar = 12,090 rupiah)
* Fitch: China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
March 22 Australian shares slumped to a three-week low on Wednesday, mirroring a sharp overnight fall on Wall Street, as investors saw U.S. President Donald Trump's struggles to push through his healthcare overhaul as a sign he may also face setbacks delivering promised corporate tax cuts.