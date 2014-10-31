Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) reported a 49 percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 3.2 trillion rupiah ($264.68 million) from the same period last year.

Revenues were down 7 percent to 3.9 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

