PT Capitalinc Investment plans to raise funds from a rights issue next year, releasing 80 billion shares at a price of 100 Indonesian rupiah ($0.01) per share, said corporate secretary Setyanigsih. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12192.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)