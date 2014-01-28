The Lippo Group through its Hong Kong-based unit Lippo Ltd has invited U.S. investor Caesars Entertainment Corp to build a casino resort on a 330,000 sq m site in Yeongjong-do Island, South Korea, with a total investment of $2 billion, Lippo Ltd's Corporate Secretary Davy Lee said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Kontan reported.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)